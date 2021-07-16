The new and ultra-rugged Android Nokia XR20: will it beat the 3310? | Technology

A new Nokia terminal has been leaked in its official forums, it is the Nokia XR20 and it would arrive sooner rather than later. Its main claim is that the photographs shown suggest that it will be an ultra-resistant phone.

Nokia is still part of the smartphone industry, its presence may not be what it was in the past, but it has not yet thrown in the towel. The firm’s proposals are interesting and, for the most part, are intended for a public looking for a mid-range or entry-range terminal.

Of course, this does not mean that Nokia does not take risks when launching devices on the market. The last one that we have been aware of has not yet been officially announced, but it has just been leaked on the Nokia forums. It is a device whose main attraction is that it has been developed to withstand shocks, falls, inclement weather and much more..

The name that this device would receive is Nokia XR20, a really striking name for this team. The image that has been leaked shows the rear in all its splendor, in addition that image leaves it quite implicit that it is a device capable of resisting water, at least splashes.

If we look even more closely, we can see that there are areas with sand. This device is also likely to have dust resistance. Now, the important thing is the screen. There is no data about the material they will use for the panel. If it is a super resistant device, it would be logical for them to use a plastic screen.

Today many mobiles are submersible, as they include IP protection against water and dust. But what does it really mean? How many degrees are there? We explain it to you.

By having a plastic panel instead of a glass one, the chances of it breaking are greatly reduced.. Although it may also have the latest Gorilla Glass coating. As for the specifications of this terminal, there are still no clear details about its technical characteristics.

Rumors suggest that it would mount 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the processor is completely unknown. The screen would be 6.67 inches with Full HD + resolution, the battery would have a figure of 4,600mAh. These are the only data that have been rumored, although from photography it is known that it will mount at least three cameras on the rear.

Nokia has deleted the post from the official forums, so the announcement has yet to be made. It is expected to arrive sooner rather than later, there is no specific date. Although the logical thing would be to see it in early August or September. We will have to wait and see what Nokia says in the coming weeks.