A few months ago Dyson presented its new vacuum cleaner without cables, a model that this month finally arrives in Mexico. The Dyson V11 Outsize It puts into practice the old saying that size does matter, since it is the largest and most autonomous vacuum cleaner that the brand has manufactured.

“/>

Unlike its younger sister, the V11, this new model was redesigned with 150% larger container (1.9 liters) and 25% wider cleaning head (32 cm). Thus, the vacuum cleaner can store more dust and clean larger surfaces in less time. Another novelty is that it now includes two batteries that can be exchanged, which extends its operation for up to 120 minutes.

As for power, the Dyson V11 Outsize includes a 125,000 rpm motor, which gives it a suction power of up to 220 WA in Boost mode. The vacuum cleaner has three operating modes: Eco, Auto and Boost. The interesting thing is that in automatic mode the High Torque head sensor can detect brush resistance and, depending on the needs of the type of floor, increase or decrease the motor power.

“/>

Like the V11, here is a handy LCD screen that displays information such as current usage mode, remaining battery time, container status, and other performance data.

Hygiene is always an important point for Dyson. That’s why the head has stiff nylon bristles that penetrate carpets and anti-static carbon fiber filaments that capture dust from floors. Plus, its six-layer filtration system promises to capture 99.97% of particulates. All this is complemented by a one-touch mechanism to empty the container in a hygienic way.

“/>

The Dyson V11 Outsize It is already available in Mexico for a price of $ 21,999 pesos, and includes various accessories such as a multipurpose brush or a tube to clean corners and corners. At the moment it is only found through the official website of Dyson, but it is expected that soon it will also reach some department stores.