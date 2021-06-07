The new and important DGT traffic sign that very …

The DGT has just published an instruction on Low Emission Zones in cities by which a new and unpublished traffic sign is created that all drivers should know.

June 7, 2021 (08:50 CET)

The new DGT traffic sign that you will soon see in big cities

In an official press release sent by the DGT, this body has confirmed the publication of a new instruction on Low Emission Zones (ZBE) and others vehicle access regulations in urban areas, better known by the English acronyms UVAR. Among other important measures, one of them that affects a large majority of drivers is that relating to the creation of a new and unpublished vertical type traffic sign that delimits the passage to the LEZ zones.

According to the DGT, this new instruction will facilitate the application of the Climate Change law promoted by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, which entered into force on May 22. According to this rule, cities and towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants – as well as those of more than 20,000 with non-compliance in the matter of air quality- and the island territories, must establish low-emission zones by 2023.

With the creation of This new vertical traffic sign is intended to let drivers know that they are approaching or about to enter in a ZBE zone, in addition to knowing the different traffic restrictions that may affect them. This new signal also informs of the entry forbidden to motor vehicles, except those vehicles that have the environmental mark indicated by the local entity in the lower part of the sign (initially, those with ZERO, ECO and C labels)

One of the highest goals in establishing Low Emission Zones or restricted circulation in large cities is to ensure that cities are safer and healthier. Residents of these areas, urban means of transport, professional delivery and supply services and visitors of the people who live in these areas can already know in advance the current restrictions on movement, so that they can organize in advance to manage your mobility.

Madrid and the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona they are the best known cases of low emission zones in our country. Soon, the objective of the Government and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge is to gradually join other large Spanish cities and towns.