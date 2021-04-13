the new AMD APUs are now official

With the more than expected Introducing the Ryzen 5000G APUs, AMD completes its proposal based on its ZEN 3 architecture, presented last October, and which has already served to eliminate from the collective imagination a widespread belief that related the company’s integrated with a performance inferior to its main rival, Intel . With the Ryzen 5000, the Santa Clara technology company hit the table, which it could now repeat in the Accelerated Processing Unit segment.

Since AMD introduced the concept of APUs, these ICs that feature Processor and graphics cores along with memory controller, provide an excellent solution for users who, for whatever reason, do not want to use a dedicated graphics card, and value the balance between performance and energy efficiency. And is that the consumption of the APUs of the AMD Ryzen 5000G family is, as you will see below, is one of its strengths.

As we already told you this morning, the top of the range of the Ryzen 5000G series is the Ryzen 7 5700G, whose performance has been filtered, and that at least on paper seems to indicate that the set formed by the ZEN 3 architecture and AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU technology provide outstanding performance. Obviously we cannot aspire to play in 4K or similar tasks (even less to cybercurrency mining, although this is something that we almost have to be thankful for), but we can enjoy quite a few games, especially if we move away from the last batch, and carry out all those tasks that we demand of a cheap PC.

These are the APUs that are part of the AMD Ryzen 5000G family:

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G: APU with 8 cores and 16 threads, working frequencies from 3.8 (base) to 4.6 (Max Boost) gigahertz; AMD Radeon GPU and a 65-watt TPD.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700GE: APU with 8 cores and 16 threads, working frequencies from 3.2 (base) to 4.6 (Max Boost) gigahertz; AMD Radeon GPU and a 35-watt TPD.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: APU with 6 cores and 12 threads, working frequencies from 3.9 (base) to 4.4 (Max Boost) gigahertz; AMD Radeon GPU and a 65-watt TPD.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600GE: APU with 6 cores and 12 threads, working frequencies from 3.4 (base) to 4.4 (Max Boost) gigahertz; AMD Radeon GPU and a 65-watt TPD.

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G: APU with 4 cores and 8 threads, working frequencies from 4.0 (base) to 4.2 (Max Boost) gigahertz; AMD Radeon GPU and a 65-watt TPD.

AMD Ryzen 3 5300GE: APU with 4 cores and 8 threads, working frequencies from 3.6 (base) to 4.2 (Max Boost) gigahertz; AMD Radeon GPU and a 35-watt TPD.

Whether for those users who are on a tight budget but need decent performance, or those who urgently need a PC and don’t know how to deal with the graphics adapter shortage situation, APU-based systems like those in the AMD Ryzen family 5000G provide a very interesting alternative, and it will take us a short time to see in cheap equipment.

Learn more about Ryzen 5000G APUs on the AMD website