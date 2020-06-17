Source: Instagram calaco99

A new “competition” for Álvaro Morales would have been born within the facilities of TUDN. Is about Arturo Villanueva, former President of Querétaro who currently works as an analyst in the sports chain and who, in true ‘Brujo’ style, the Chivas of the Argentine coach Matías Almeyda railed against them.

After an incessant talk about the renewal of Miguel Herrera with America, the aforementioned brought up the issue of Chivas and the lack of patience with his coaches after the passing of ‘Pelado’ at the club. There, Villanueva assured that comparing both managers and hobbies is not logical since, in Chivas, they have the Argentine as “God” despite winning a game at home in a year.

“Almeyda won a home game in one year and is the God of Chivas” #TuLigaMx I #Chivas I #FutbolMexicano https://t.co/l7JrcwvELa – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) June 16, 2020

This reaction generated criticism negatives towards Villanueva. This is because many users on networks hinted that the aforementioned sought imitate Álvaro Morales’ statements, ESPN character who has been characterized for ranting towards everything corresponding to the ‘Sacred Flock’ in recent years.

Despite the fact that the TUDN analyst’s comment is true, it is also a reality that the Matías Almeyda at the head of Chivas had more successes and failures. Proof of this are the five championships he won with the club, among which stand out a League title, two Cup titles, one more of the Super Cup and the Concachampions.