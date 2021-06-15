the new album, with “genes” …

The new generation of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta takes shape after its production ceased last December. This will be the new compact with “genes” of the 308 and the Astra.

June 14, 2021 (15:00 CET)

The second generation of the Alfa Giulietta, in 2024

A few days ago, Autopista.es published a report with the next novelties that Alfa Romeo is preparing for the coming years. One of them will correspond to the nnew generation Giulietta, the representative of the Italian brand in the compact vehicle segment C.

In December 2020, the heads of the signature of the biscione decided to stop producing this model, a car with technology and equipment quite out of date with respect to its wide and varied offer of competing models of the C segment (Kia Ceed, Hyundai i30, Peugeot 308, Seat Leon, VW Golf …). Well, a few weeks ago the top management of the Italian brand of the Stellantis Group decided that the new generation of the Giulietta should get underway with the aim of becoming one of the key automobiles for the next years of the company.

The Giulietta 2024 will have a one hundred percent Italian design

According to internal sources Stellantis Group, the second generation Giulietta will be based on the evolution of the EMP2 technical platform inaugurated in 2021 for the new DS 4 Y Peugeot 308. Italian engineers will have to do their bit and know-how so that the Giulietta II has its own personality, while the designers will try to offer a surprising product from an aesthetic point of view, with a style capable of seducing both fans of the brand (the “alfistas”) as potential new customers.

Developing under the EMP2 architecture, under the hood of the Giulietta II we should find ourselves three-cylinder gasoline engines with 1.2 PureTech technology, as well as two more than probable vPlug-in hybrid versions of about 180 and 225 hp, although a more powerful version of 250, 300 or even 360 CV (power level of the current Peugeot 508 PSE) should not be ruled out either.

The second generation Giulietta should have a multitude of sporting details

For fans of the 100% electric vehicles, the second installment of Giulietta could release a version of “Zero Emissions”, with a technical scheme practically similar to the one announced Peugeot e-308 2023.

Finally, and if all Alfa Romeo plans are fulfilled according to the established road book, it is expected that the second generation of this compact vehicle should be ready in 2024. Regarding the possible places where it will be manufactured, two alternatives are considered: Mulhouse (France), where the production of the new Peugeot 308 has just started; or Rüsselsheim (Germany), where the new DS 4 and Opel Astra 2022.