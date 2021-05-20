the new album arrives in June

As of June, orders will be opened in Spain for the new generation of the Peugeot 308. We review its range and some of the most interesting details of the compact.

Juan Carlos Payo / Jorge Serrano

May 19, 2021 (13:30 CET)

Peugeot 308 2021 will arrive in June

The new generation of Peugeot 308 was born with the objective of at least being at the sales level of the outgoing model, the second model of the C segment of the best-selling compact in our country last year and in the first four months of 2021.

TO from June orders will be opened to acquire the new Peugeot 308, although deliveries to customers will not arrive until October. In the case of SW estate car, will be officially unveiled in a few days, while the availability for customers not expected until early 2022.

Among the strengths of the new generation of the French firm’s compact is its modern and attractive design, with a personality like there are few in the segment, reinforcing the perceived quality and associating itself with a interior look “Very Tech”, with a evolution of the i-cockpit –New-minted small steering wheel assembly, now digital front panel and a center console where the 10-inch screen that evolves with configurable lower keys as shortcuts by the front occupants.

Peugeot 308 2021

In its Exterior design, highlights the imposing looking front grille with clearly visible presence of the new lion signature logo that brings a unique character to the product, supported by stylish headlights like never before. Also striking is a differentiating range of colors with a spectacular “olivine” green color as the axis on which the launch pivots. Also noteworthy is the possibility of adding the modern lighting system with Matrix Led technology in the most equipped versions.

At the level of habitability, to review the greater space for the legs of the occupants of the rear seats –good height level-, although the access and exit is not entirely comfortable. The trunk has a good capacity with 412 liters (361 liters for hybrid versions). Behind we also find qualities in the trim of the doors very different from what we see in front.

As to trim levels announced for the new Peugeot 308 2021, are as follows: five finishes –Active Pack, Allure, Allure Pack, GT and GT Line-.

The mechanical range initially planned for the new compact includes two 110 and 130 hp PureTech petrol engines, a 130 hp BlueHDI diesel and two 180 and 225 hp plug-in hybrid variants, with 60 and 59 kilometers of autonomy in purely electric driving mode, respectively. Depending on the type of charge to which both plug-in hybrid versions are connected, the full charge time may vary between seven hours and in just under two hours.

The interior of the new Peugeot 308 2021

The Peugeot’s new compact has grown eleven centimeters compared to its predecessor, up to 4.36 meters, while the wheelbase stands at 2.67 meters, with an increase of 55 millimeters.

Inside of equipment, in the interior elements such as the heated steering wheel, the heated seats (equipped with massage function), as well as the new multimedia information and entertainment system i-Connect, which allows the connection of two mobile devices via ‘bluetooth’ and with the possibility of using the multiscreen mode.

Finally, in the chapter on safety and driving assistants The new installment of the French compact offers the new Drive Assist 2.0 semi-autonomous driving system, with devices such as semi-automatic lane change, advance speed recommendation and speed adaptation when cornering. Other relevant technologies are long-range blind spot surveillance, rear traffic alert, 180-degree reversing camera or 360-degree parking camera, among others.