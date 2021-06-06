The new age of Israel without ‘King Bibi’

The photo is historical: a liberal centrist signs an agreement with a Jewish extreme right and an Islamist Arab to form a unity cabinet in Israel. It was the end, in extremis, of a negotiation that has become an amalgam of eight formations of all types and conditions, united by the same motto: “Bibi, home.” End of 12 consecutive years of Benjamin Netanyahu’s reign, or so it seems, because with the Likud hawk you never know and there is still a week left for the final cabinet vote.

Stupefaction, uncertainty and some hope, too, is what is being experienced right now in Israel. Stupefaction, because a change of prime minister is on the horizon that seemed unthinkable judging by the numbers thrown up by the March elections, with a country completely ideologically divided and more prone to vote according to how well or badly a candidate falls, or against: pro Bibi or anti Bibi.

Uncertainty, because there is a clear risk that Netanyahu, in his undercover work, will convince some right-wing deputy of those who are right now in the bloc that aspires to the Government not to vote like his colleagues. Let him become a turncoat, go. A tamayazo to the Israeli. The still prime minister has the support of 58 parliamentarians and the absolute majority of the Knesset is at 61. A small destabilizing movement and the house of cards that has cost him so much to raise Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid and second most voted, falls. .

And hope, mixed with skepticism, is what has made many citizens take to the streets to celebrate the alliance that ends the Netanyahu era. As much as they have another half country in front of them, protesting precisely for an Executive that they revile as franken …

