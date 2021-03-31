The new adventure with electric cars

03/31/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

This weekend the Extreme E kicks off in Saudi Arabia, which is not only the first international championship contested with electric SUVs, it is also the first totally egalitarian motor competition, consisting of mixed teams in which the pilot and the pilot have equal importance. It should be noted the presence of three Spanish pilots, with Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz forming a partner in the Acciona team and Cristina Gutiérrez being a partner of Sébastien Loeb in the team of Hamilton.

In addition to the presence of Cupra and Hispano-Suiza, F1 champions Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button, who also runs, have formed a team in this competition created under the umbrella of Alexander Agag, who was already the promoter of Formula E.

Each of the nine teams confirmed for the Extreme E has a driver and a female driver, who will be at the wheel of the vehicle during the same route. One of the peculiarities is the format of the races, which will be held over a weekend and will be called X Prix and each of the drivers will take a lap of an eight-kilometer off-road circuit in relay races in which men and women will drive wheel-to-wheel their 4×4 electric buggies of 1,600 kilos and 550 CV.

An intense and spectacular format

The weekend format will start on Saturdays with the celebration of two classifications, each of which consists of two races. Three races will be held on Sunday: the two semifinals and a final whose grid is made up of the first three classified in the first semifinal and the winner of the mad race.

The management of electrical energy can be decisive. Each vehicle will have a full battery charge per day. A priori, you can do 64 kilometers at full capacity with 50 kWh, since the maximum consumption is 78 kWh per 100 km, but it may be the case – due to the length and characteristics of the circuit or extreme temperatures – that the energy consumption to be able to be competitive until the end of the last race.

The season schedule inaugural Extreme E, whose 2020 debut had to be postponed due to the coronavirus, consists solely of five X Prix spread all over the planet, although it is expected to be able to increase the number of races in 2022. The competition visits places as distant and hidden as the Al-Ula desert in Saudi Arabia, Pink Lake in Senegal, the Kangerlussuaq glacier in Greenland, the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and will culminate in the imposing landscapes of Tierra del Fuego in Argentina.2021 calendar

3-4 April Al-Ula Saudi Arabia

29-30 May Dakar Senegal

18-19 August Kangerlussuaq Greenland

23-24 October Para Brazil

11-12 December Tierra de Fuego Argentina

The protagonists

Pilot Team Number

No. 5 Abt Cupra XE4 Mattias Ekström Claudia Hürtgen

Nº 7 Acciona Sainz XE Carlos Sainz Laia Sanz

No. 10 Andretti United Extreme E89 Timmy Hansen Catie Munnings

No. 12 Chip Ganassi Racing Sara Price Kyle LeDuc

Nº 14 Hispano-Suiza Xite Energy Team Oliver Bennett Christine Giampaoli Zonca

No. 15 JBXE Jenson Button Mikaela & angst; hlin-Kottulinsky

No. 16 Rosberg Xtreme Racing Johan Kristoffersson Molly Taylor

No. 18 Veloce Racing Jamie Chadwick Stéphane Sarrazin

Nº 22 Team X4421 Sébastien Loeb Cristina Gutiérrez