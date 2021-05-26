The new actors of Emily in Paris are as attractive as we expected

Jeremy O. Harris, who is best known for his role in Zola will play an iconic fashion designer.

Lucien Laviscount, best known for his role in Trust and Snatch, will play a Briton who has an affair with Emily.

And finally, the French actor Arnaud Binard le will play the owner of a popular club in St. Tropez.

“#EmilyInParis Season 2 News: Jeremy O. Harris to Play an Iconic Fashion Designer, Lucien Laviscount Joins in as a Brit who steps into Emily’s shoes before she starts liking the sarcastic charm, and Arnaud Binard stars as the party boy who owns a popular Saint Tropez nightclub, “Netflix shared on Twitter alongside images of the new actors.