MediaTek debuted on processors with 5G connectivity to the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L at the end of last year, which was later complemented by a less powerful version, the Dimensional 800 and a slightly more powerful version, the Dimensional 1000+. Now comes a middle ground of both, the new MediaTek Dimensity 820.

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 is an overclocked version of the Dimensional 800 and also focused on bringing 5G to the masses (that is, to mid-range terminals). It features the same 7nm TSMC lithograph as the Dimensional 800, but the four most powerful cores run at 2.6GHz.

More power to compete with the Snapdragon 765G

If the Dimensional 800 was something like MediaTek’s Snapdragon 730G, the MediaTek 820 is something like the brand’s Snapdragon 765G. A 5G processor and with power for the most premium mid-range.

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 shares most of the benefits with its previous model, including the support for 120 Hz displays, 5G SA and NSA connectivity with various technologies to save battery during use, support for dual SIM, dual Standby and Voice over New Radio or VoNR.

This SoC is based on the same TSMC 7nm FinFet lithograph from the previous model, octa-core with four Cortex A76 cores with raw power and another four Cortex A55 with more balanced battery usage. The difference is found in the clock speeds of these cores. In the Dimensity 800 they all operated at 2 GHz, whereas here Cortex A55 goes at 2 GHz and Cortex A76 goes at 2.6 GHz. For reference, in the Snapdragon 765G the most powerful nuclei work at 2.4 Ghz and the “slowest” ones at 1.8 Ghz.

The processor supports cameras up to 80 megapixels Single-lens or 32 + 16-megapixel multi-lens, it includes the same in-house APU 3.0 to power artificial intelligence and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, UFS storage, and FM radio. Unlike Dimensional 1000, Wi-Fi connectivity here stays at Wi-Fi 5.

MediaTek Dimensity 820

CPU

4 x Cortex-A76 at 2.6GHz

4 x Cortex-A55 at 2 GHz

GPU

Mali-G57 5-core GPU

IA

MediaTek APU 3.0

Screens

2520 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz

Cameras

80 MP in one lens

32 + 16 MP

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA (up to 4.7Gbps / 2.5Gbps)

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

FM Radio

