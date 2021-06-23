The new 2022 Porsche Cayene is the fastest SUV at the Nürburgring

Enlarge

Test driver Lars Kern has managed to set a new lap time in The Green Hell. Here we tell you.

If a few weeks ago we told you that Walter Röhrl himself had been finalizing the set-up of the new Cayenne 2022, today we are again directing our sights to a circuit to talk about the update of the Porsche SUV. But we do not do it on any path, but in the Green Hell, at the Nürburgring Nordschfleife.

Because in its 20,832 kilometers long a record has just been broken and the history of SUVs has been broken. And is that the future Cayenne 2022 has become the fastest high-performance SUV in the world to complete a lap. At the controls, the brand’s test pilot, Lars Kern, who managed to complete the turn in no less than 7: 38.925 minutes, thus achieving a new record in the category. This time was certified by a notary public and appears in the official ranking of the Nürburgring GmbH as a new record in the category reserved for SUVs, off-road vehicles, vans and pick-ups.

Lars Kern started his record lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit at 11:31 am on June 14, 2021, with a temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees on the track. He crossed the finish line 7: 38.925 minutes later. To protect the driver, the Porsche Cayenne was equipped with a racing seat and roll bars. The notary confirmed that it was a production car with a slightly camouflaged body, which will make its world debut in a few weeks. The Tires used for the record lap were 22-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsadeveloped specifically for this new Cayenne and will be fitted as part of the standard equipment.

“For the first few meters of the Nordschleife on this Cayenne, I had to look around to be really sure I was sitting in a spacious SUV. The precision of the steering and the incredible stability of the rear axle gave me a lot of confidence in the Hatzenbach section, “he says. Lars Kern, who has participated in the development of the model and that will be remembered for a long time.

