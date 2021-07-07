The new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros would say goodbye to the Touch Bar

The leaks on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros don’t stop. They are expected to make a new design, bring back some features eliminated in the past, and adopt next-generation Apple Silicon processors. To all this, now the possibility that those of Cupertino takes much more force definitively withdraw the controversial Touch Bar of the aforementioned computers.

According to 9To5Mac, a report by the analysts of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) gives force to the rumors that Apple will launch its next professional notebooks without Touch Bar. The analysis explains that the touch panel of the MacBook Pro is the third most important use of OLED screens, but that sources assure that Apple could not implement it in the next generation.

DSCC is an analysis firm specialized in the display market. Through decades of experience it has managed to provide reliable reports on the end-to-end supply chain, from component suppliers to retailers. Given the company’s reputation, your claim is invaluable.

Also, it’s not just about DSCC. Well-known leakers like Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman (Bloomberg) have also claimed that MacBook Pro redesign would bring the end to the Touch Bar, first introduced in 2016.

More news for MacBook Pros

In addition to the aforementioned features, the new MacBook Pro would bring back the HDMI port to connect an external monitor. The SD card slot would also return, highly required by professionals in the photographic world. As for the screens, they are expected to arrive with Mini-LED, a technology already present in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Some rumors indicated that the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros would be presented at WWDC 2021, that is, in the keynote on June 7. However, that did not happen. Consequently, rumors of a possible arrival in September took hold.

In this sense, those of Cupertino would present their new professional laptops together with the also rumored iPhone 13, if it is finally called that. Now it only remains to wait to know if Apple will indeed launch the most anticipated products of the year in that month.

Also in Ezanime.net