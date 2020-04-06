         The new 13 “MacBook Pro will be available next May, according to a well-known filter

There are industry sources who claim that Apple has plans to replace the 13 “MacBook Pro with one with a 14.1” display. It is more than likely that the team does not increase the size, but the black frames around the panel to be able to place it, as we have seen in the 16 “MacBook Pro.

However, it does not seem that we are going to see the team in the short term, but that we would still have to wait a few months until Apple announces it. Meanwhile, the company would launch a new 13 “model with News that we have seen in other notebooks of the firm, such as the Magic Keyboard with a scissor mechanism, and we would see it next May.

There are still possibilities for a model with a 14 “screen

MacBook Pro concept with almost borderless screen | Viktor Kádár

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already predicted a few weeks ago that in the second period of 2020 we would see new computers from the bitten apple. Although we’ve already seen a MacBook Air revamp with Magic Keyboard and quad-core processors, the model aimed at the professional field is still missing: the MacBook Pro.

If everything goes well … New 13 ”MacBook Pro (codename J223) coming next month. pic.twitter.com/2LGXy6w9Ya – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 4, 2020

Jon Prosser, an active Twitter user who has gained notoriety for his leaks about Apple (such as that the new iPhone SE will be announced on April 15), has shared on his profile of the social network of the blue bird that, if all goes well , we will see a new model of the 13 “MacBook Pro next May.

Codenamed J223, this laptop is expected to include the new Magic Keyboard with scissor mechanism and more powerful processors as more striking changes. However, it drops that since it is a renewal of the 13 “there is still a chance that you will see one with 14”. If a 14 “screen MacBook Pro arrives in a month, it is more than likely to replace the 13” one.

Concept image | Viktor Kádár

