‘The Nevers’ has a problem called Joss Whedon

‘The Nevers‘comes to HBO in the shadow of its disgraced creator, Joss Whedon, and the promise of a thrilling fantasy adventure. Our ranking: The best series of 2021.

This review of ‘The Nevers’ is spoiler-free.

Ten minutes after the start of ‘The Nevers‘, Laura Donnelly struts into a fight and “kicks some wretched men” (in the words that Olivia williams used in an interview with Digital Spy), followed by a “streamlined dialogue that includes words to look up in the Oxford Dictionary.”

‘The Nevers’ gives its best from the beginning (straight into a man’s face) by putting Amalia True on the front line as the latest badass woman to escape danger with fists. Sounds familiar? It’s a fun and promising start to HBO’s latest fantasy series, but then as the story progresses, what begins as an eerie sense of déjà vu soon becomes unbearable.

In the same way that Amalia is taken out of her environment by random flashes of the future, we too are taken out of history over and over again by numerous scenes that evoke other stories, often more memorable.

HBO

Essentially, ‘The Nevers’ focuses on a group of women (mostly) who have recently been “touched” by a mysterious force that grants them all kinds of powers at a time when anyone perceived as different is feared and even vilified. Thanks to the protection of Lavinia Bidlow (Williams), Amalia can invite several of those talented young men, the “Tocados” if you will, who seek refuge in her Victorian orphanage while she teaches them to hone their powers.

So yeah, ‘The Nevers’ is exactly what you get When the ‘X-Men’ and ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’ combine in a show led by [inserta aquí cualquier protagonista de Joss Whedon]. And that’s the real problem with ‘The Nevers’. The show itself is quite enjoyable at times and the cast (overwhelmingly large) is extremely nice, but this is first and foremost a Joss Whedon series with all the good and bad that this implies. The “chosen” women, the eccentric secondary, the mentally unstable villain … Add to that some ‘steampunk’ DNA from ‘Firefly’ and the formula that Joss first perfected with ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, except this time, your “unique” brand of “feminism” is starting to meet its expiration date.

Donnelly is incredibly hypnotic, whether she’s throwing tables or bonding with her co-star. Ann skelly, who is just as charismatic as Amalia’s best friend, Penance Adair. But the series leaves out women of color, reducing them to minor roles with minimal dialogue. The way this series deals with weirdness is also questionable.. The representation of James Norton of a pansexual aristocrat will likely be a fan favorite, but aside from a few quirky gestures and the blue-painted eye line, Hugo Swan’s ‘weirdness’ feels performative at best. It’s as if the screenwriters thought that introducing him in bed with a man and a woman would be enough to acknowledge this part of his identity before completely hiding it under the rug.

HBO

Of course, that could change in the future … Although, in the four episodes we’ve seen so far, ‘The Nevers’ still feels somewhat dated in its approach to diversity in all aspects. Sure, the series is set in the Victorian era, but that’s no excuse.

And then there are also some problems with the story that should be considered. Each episode takes longer than necessary, and thanks to that lack of concentration, several members of the cast seem totally neglected in some sections of the story. Although that will probably improve in future episodes, it’s still frustrating to see the potential of so many great characters wasted from the start.

This all sounds pretty harsh, so it’s worth noting here that ‘The Nevers’ also has some positives, particularly in terms of imagination and ambition.. As we mentioned above, the cast is also a pleasure to see, so the enjoyment of these first few episodes will largely depend on how we feel in the face of the more scattered moments of the series and, of course, on the involvement of Joss Whedon. .

‘The Nevers’ is a team effort, and Joss left the series last November, but given how much of his DNA there is in the writing of the story, it is impossible to ignore his contribution to the project, at least in the first few phases of it. As much as some viewers want to separate the art from the artist, it is difficult to do so when the supposed behavior of the creator directly confronts with the central message of the series. Several allegations of “abusive and unprofessional conduct” on the set of ‘Justice League’, which could continue to be explored, have recently led to further allegations of toxic behavior during the filming of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’. However, Joss has yet to comment on these allegations.

How are we supposed to defend women like Amalia and Penance fighting toxic masculinity knowing that they have been written by someone like Whedon? If the accusations are true, then he is exactly the type of person that they themselves would detest.

HBO

That being said, however, if you can get through the first two episodes still with this in mind, know that David Semel takes over the direction of the series in episodes three and four. But what’s more important than that, the showrunner Philippa goslett replaced Whedon entirely after her departure, meaning later episodes will increasingly deviate from her model in favor of a more authentic feminine gaze. You don’t need Amalia’s gift of foresight to see just how transformative that could be, transcending Whedon’s tired formula to create something bolder and more current, something less derived from the many stories that have come before this one.

