Training with Novak Djokovic, on clay and with the face of a good boy. Photography has all the ingredients to think that it is false, but it is not. He hasn’t played for so long that, in his spare time, Nick kyrgios He was diving in his Photo Library and found this image. And of course, he couldn’t resist, he had to publish it. “Yes, this photo is real. How do you think Roland Garros won?“The truth is that the timing is tremendous.