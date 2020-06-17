After the success of the audience achieved last year, TVE bets on insurance in its summer proposal with the premiere of the third season today of the documentary series « Blood ties » (22.05 hours).

The intimate portrait of the great Spanish family sagas arrives to fill the gap left by « OT 2020 » and for such a difficult challenge the space returns to the solvent hands of Boris Izaguirre. The Venezuelan writer (54 years old) will present each documentary and, as in the previous course, will also moderate the subsequent debate.

In the presentation of the new season, Izaguirre stated that « we have had a tough season, but offering an entertainment program is a relief » and considered that the program « has become a brand ». For his part, Isabel Cacho, director of magazines of TVE, announced that the new course « Ties of blood » will meet expectations and that « it promises a lot. » « We have entered the homes of the protagonists, it is a format that has earned the trust of many people, » said the board.

« We love these characters, we love them, we envy them, sometimes we make them friends or antagonists, but they have always been with us, » added Izaguirre, who stressed that « this season will be much more exciting than the previous ones, even putting goosebumps with some of the unpublished revelations that will be throughout the chapters « .

With the help of RTVE’s documentary fund and contributions to the Alaskan colloquium, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Rosa Villacastín, Bibiana Fernández, Carlos Ferrando and Rocío Carrasco, in what is her return to television after six years of absence after his participation in « Talk to them » (Tele5), the space will draw a new account of the family and social chronicle of the protagonists. A new look in which stories from the past are rescued and controversies and secrets are not avoided to offer an unpublished chronicle of the protagonist and his most intimate environment.

The names of Laura Valenzuela, Sara Montiel, Manolo Escobar, Camilo Sesto, José Bono, Martes y Trece and Ángel Nieto will be the stars of the new installments. In addition, the program will travel to Italy and the United Kingdom to get closer to the lesser-known side of the musician Al Bano, the model Antonia Dell’Atte and the British royal family.

Regarding the star signing of Rocío Carrasco, Carmen Delgado, director of the program, recognized that having her on the team was an old goal, « it was a wish we had for a long time, it was not the first time we contacted each other. »

Boris Izaguirre, who was delighted with the media commotion caused by the incorporation of Carrasco, also stressed that the presence of Rocío Jurado’s daughter gave the program « prestige ». « She, either through her parents’ friendships or hers, has lived many of the stories that we are going to tell in first person, » he said.

In the first installment, the space focuses on Carmen Sevilla, offering an unknown image of the actress, singer and presenter affected by Alzheimer’s years. « Blood ties » offers unpublished images of Carmen Sevilla’s wedding with Vicente Patuel and the statements of the actor José Sacristán, his friend María Rosa and Moncho Ferrer, the only person who visits Carmen in her retirement. A valuable testimony that will allow us to draw an intimate portrait of the popular artist.