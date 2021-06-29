The networks speak and do not agree

The day after an irregular fight, for an irregular belt, between two irregular rivals and that lasted just two and a half minutes of the first round, it is necessary to listen to the judgment of Social Networks. And the fans when it comes to reacting to that knockout by David Morrell on Mario Cazares, are surprised by the lack of coincidences.

Some attribute all the importance of the lawsuit to the blows on the Mexican’s neck delivered by the Cuban, while others justify them and there are those who directly do not know what the expression “rabbit blows” is about in professional boxing.

In this video we analyze the history of a fight that ‘should not’ have happened between two rivals who, for different reasons, were assigned the task of fighting for the championship of a division that already has an owner. A fight that for the briefness is impossible to evaluate as such and that left as the most relevant detail a series of rabbit blows that all connoisseurs of this sport bring back bitter memories due to the havoc that this type of illegal blows has caused in many fighters.

We also commented on the reaction of social networks and the role of the two rivals, at the end of the day, two victims of the absurd handling of a professional boxing that is capable of creating world championships where it is not necessary and distributing belts for those who need them without attending merits or credits appropriate to the importance of a world title.