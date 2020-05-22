The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is also closing due to the Coronavirus pandemic that is affecting so many countries in the world. The largest music competition on the planet was to be held from May 12 to 16 in the city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Let’s remember that Eurovision it was one of the few major events still to be canceled and finally today the confirmation of it has arrived.

The European Broadcasting Union announced early in the morning of the suspension of the festival because of the high spread of COVID-19; a virus that already affects more than 150 countries, the European continent being the most affected by the pandemic. “With great regret we have to announce the cancellation of the festival. We will continue talking with the city of Rotterdam to decide where Eurovision will be held in 2021.“The organization explained in the statement after analyzing all possible options before taking the most drastic measure.

In países Eurovisión 2020 ’41 countries were going to participate, which had already announced their respective representatives and songs. Spain was presented to the contest with the Murcian singer Blas Cantó and his theme ‘Universe’ as a flag. The cancellation of this year’s edition is an act unprecedented in the history of Eurovision, a festival that has 65 years of experience.

Following the announcement of the European Broadcasting Union the reactions of the eurofans arrived on social networks, who had been restless for several days waiting sooner than later for this sad news. Other tweeters have chosen to throw humor in this situation. It is clear that on Twitter we can find absolutely everything.

PROGRAMMING MONTH OF DECEMBER From 1 to 6: Fallas de Valencia From 7 to 15: Easter From 16 to 21: April Fair in Seville 22: Christmas Lottery 24: Christmas Eve 25: Christmas 27: Eurovision 29 and 20: Pilgrimage of the Virgen de la Cabeza 31: New Year’s Eve – Doctor (@DoctorGangTV) March 18, 2020

Eurovision has survived wars, economic crises, the fall of the USSR ……… but has not been able to cope with the Coronavirus. Damn kid ….. – P A B ✊🏼😔 of mourning (@plabete) March 18, 2020

In less than a week I have been canceled Eurovision and OT. Fortunately, Los Serrano are over because my heart could not bear another loss like that. – Carolina Iglesias🏳️‍🌈 (@percebesygrelos) March 18, 2020

Eurovision will return stronger than ever in 2021.