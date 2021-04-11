The networks pass judgment on ‘Love Island’, Cristina Pedroche’s new program

Cristina Pedroche at the premiere of ‘Love Island’. (Photo: NEOX)

After weeks of promotion, this Sunday it premiered on Neox Love Island, the format with which Cristina Pedroche returns as a television presenter.

The program has been a phenomenon in the United Kingdom, now it comes to Atresmedia as a substitute for The Island of Temptations and other similar formats. In this dating show ten singles will coexist in a luxury villa in Gran Canaria. New singles will arrive each week with the goal of matching.

In the hands of the public it will be not only who will have a date, but also who will vote for their favorite couple, which single will enter the village and who will be eliminated. It will also be in the hands of the spectators which couple reaches the final – there will only be one left – and will win the financial prize.

At the premiere, with Pedroche dressed as Cupid for the occasion, the girls were the first to arrive at the town and meet. Then it was the turn of the boys who will accompany them.

During the moment of pairing, the first controversies of the first chapter have arrived. They have been introduced to the single women, who should step forward, or not, if they liked the boy in question. The reactions in the networks have not been long in arriving before the lack of interest of the girls towards the singles.

The first criticisms for “machismo” have not been long in reaching the networks either. From the objectification towards the women, who have come to the village in bikini and heels, to the mechanics after discovering that they are the ones who have the last word.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.