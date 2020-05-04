One more edition, ración Operación Triunfo again disappoints social network users and viewers in general, for its bad sound during performances. The tweeters explain that there is no use for the contestants to have magnificent voices if they cannot be enjoyed through the television.

‘OT’ has been in production since 2001 and yet, they have not yet known how to solve the sound issue. What really attracts attention is that the performances of ‘Your face sounds to me’ sound perfectly while those of the reality show on Spanish Television do not. Remember that both formats are from the same producer, Getmusic. “The music so loud that you can’t even hear them”, wrote a tweeter as soon as Gala 1 began.

“What are the sound technicians at this gala doing? Can it sound worse? ”, Continued posting another user on Twitter. And is that the sound problems were quite noticeable throughout the gala although especially during the performance of Jesus and Eli.

from here a huge kiss to the sound technicians who are fucking the performance with eli and jesus YOU ARE GREAT # OTGala1 – roro🥀 (@itsmerociox) January 19, 2020

Another moment criticized by the tweeters was the one that occurred during the salvation of one of those proposed by the jury to leave the academy. Contestants had to choose between Ariadna, Nick and Rafa. The latter took all the positive votes for what was saved from the night while the other two, became the first nominees for nom OT 2020 ’ by not receiving a single vote.

Rafa crossed the famous catwalk to meet his colleagues who were waiting for him at the rhythm of “Ivo, ivo ivo, collective hug” before the astonished gaze of the two nominees and Roberto Leal himself.

The ivo ivo ivo in front of Nick and Ariadna I found it super nasty tbh # OTGala1 – Cherry 🐰 (@bollitodepatata) January 19, 2020

How about?