This Wednesday Joao Félix He completed his best game as an Atlético de Madrid player on the mattress team’s visit to Osasuna, who was endorsed by a hand at El Sadar. The Portuguese curdled a great performance, leaving signs of his quality and scoring two goals, one double that his girlfriend Margarida Corceiro celebrated in the distance.

And it turns out that the young Portuguese model is enjoying some holidays in the south of the neighboring country, in the Algarve, hence, he could not be near his partner. However, she did not forget him, far from it. In his personal Instagram account, in which he has more than 600,000 followers, he published two stories with the footballer as the protagonist, one watching the game on a tablet and the other a photo of Joao Félix celebrating and dedicating a goal: «My pride».

Margarida Corceiro, who is also an actress according to her biographical description on Instagram, has been on vacation in Portimao for several days, from where she is uploading suggestive photos that revolutionize networks. With the last five images published, she has obtained almost a million ‘likes’ apart from thousands of comments complimenting her on those photographs in which she appears in a bikini during her vacation.

Weeks before, during the confinement, he also published photos with Joao Félix training at home and also in the pool enjoying a sunny day. A Margarida Corceiro that in Portugal has gained a lot of notoriety since he began his romantic relationship with the Atlético de Madrid footballer, the great promise of Portuguese football. It is common to see news about the young influencer in the media of the neighboring country, which also echo her celebration of the footballer’s double via Instagram.