The networks attack TVE for manipulating the international signal and labeling Kosovo in lowercase

The Spain – Kosovo disputed in La Cartuja had its curiosity and had nothing to do with the ball. The Spanish government does not recognize the former Serbian province as a state and that caused that during the broadcast of TVE it was prohibited to name the country not recognized by Spain. Finally, the hymn of the “Territory” by obligation of FIFA, but the networks pointed to public television for manipulating the international signal marker and putting the name of Kosovo in lowercase. The commentators also had to do all sorts of adventures to avoid naming the province of Kosovo.

The tension began to rise like foam since Spain and Kosovo They were framed in the same group on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The spark that sparked the controversy was when the Royal Spanish Football Federation published the schedule of the qualifying duels and after referring to Greece and Georgia, it quoted the rival of Spain this Wednesday “As the territory of Kosovo”.

This enraged the country not recognized by Spain, which ipso facto issued a statement in which it made it clear that “Kosovo is an independent state” and threatened not to play the match if they were not allowed to use their anthem and flag. “We were willing not to go to Spain due to the political background of that decision (not being able to use their symbols),” the general secretary of the Kosovar Football Federation, Eroll Salihu, told AFP.

Finally the shield and the flag did appear on television, but because Spain does not recognize this country, on TVE they were strictly prohibited from referring to the former province of Serbia as a country. For this reason, in the previous and during the meeting, he was cited as «Kosovo Football Federation», «Kosovar team» or «Kosovo territory». TOothers, the country abbreviation was put in lowercase (instead of KOS, kos).

pic.twitter.com/VUtLiUYn17 – ramon forcada (@ra_forcada) March 31, 2021

Lowercase “kos”.

Is not ridiculous tired of fer? pic.twitter.com/mbMDopsQa9 – Jaume Clotet 🎗 (@jaumeclotet) March 31, 2021

How sad is this “kos” 😂 #ESPKOS pic.twitter.com/hqTwWM8u90 – Luani (@morinaluan) March 31, 2021

pic.twitter.com/MWNziXDgDo – User Arroba (@Mongolear) March 31, 2021

Five countries in Europe do not recognize Kosovo

Spain, Greece, Slovakia, Romania and Cyprus They are the five countries of the European Union that do not recognize Kosovo as a country. These are also joined by China or Russia. Both UEFA and FIFA have recognized since 2016 as a full member Kosovo, which declared itself independent from Serbia in 2008.

Although Spain does not recognize the former province of Serbia, because it would be setting a small precedent with the Catalan issue, the FIFA regulations for the world Cup It specifies that the highest soccer organization in the world determines the ceremonial elements used in each match and will give guidelines to the federations to use them. For this reason, the territory not recognized by Spain was able to parade the flag and the shield through the Spanish territory.