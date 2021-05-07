The networks are outraged after Olga Moreno beat Melyssa Pinto in the leader test of ‘Survivors’

This Thursday, Telecinco broadcast Survivors 2021 in its prime time. As every week, the leader’s necklace was contested, which ensures its owner two more weeks on the island and special functions. However, the challenge of this last gala was especially hard, as anticipated its own name: the wild ferris wheel.

As agreed in the leader semifinal played in Survivors: in no man’s land, a program presented by Carlos Sobera, they faced the test Melyssa Pinto and Olga Moreno, that as soon as the exam began they made it clear how difficult it was. It consisted of being subject -with arms and legs- to some wooden bars that did not stop turning and had them on edge, so they had to support their own weight.

Throughout the entire test, it was Melyssa who was more confident, while Olga was recommended on several occasions to reposition herself because she slipped and had less strength in her legs. However, and after more than 5 long minutes, both were destabilized and Olga was the first whose feet touched the water.

Then the same thing happened to the Portuguese and, almost simultaneously, Moreno repositioned himself. However, Melyssa was not able to rejoin the game, and Lara Álvarez proclaimed Olga Moreno the winner while Melyssa wept with rage and the newly appointed leader with emotion. The latter recognized her opponent’s success and congratulated her.

However, in networks, many users were not so happy about the news, and the word tongo quickly became a trending topic among those who pointed out an injustice with Melyssa and favoritism with Olga, since it was supposed that lost the first to have contact with sea water and that was not fulfilled.

I understand that at the moment they give Olga the victory, but once the social networks have echoed the tongo they have done because Olga has cheated, I do not understand why they do not make a rectification or cancel the leader test @Supervivientes # SVGala5 pic.twitter.com/ZfGIYywx5D – Salseo💫 (@TVSALSEO) May 6, 2021

Olga has touched the central stick when she couldn’t. Olga was about to fall, you have stopped the Ferris wheel. Olga has played with her legs in the water when she can’t and you have allowed it. You have taken advantage of Melyssa’s mistake to condemn her to lose. Shameless. # SVGala5 pic.twitter.com/nsLu3v9Igf – Joan Amezcua➰💫✈️🌙🕊️ (@ JoanNavy8) May 6, 2021

In the previous test, Olga cheated and in this they stopped the Ferris wheel when she was going to fall. THIS IS VERY UNFAIR, MELYSSA SHOULD HAVE BEEN LEADER # SVGala5 pic.twitter.com/J77hPArugd – GOSSIP Boy 💫✈️ (@JuanjoElCotilla) May 6, 2021

1.Olga does not separate from the central pole # 2 he hits Melyssa in the face with his paws 3.They send the Ferris wheel to stop just when Olga is going to fall 4.OLGA TOUCHES THE WATER FIRST 5.Melyssa lets go thinking that the other one has already lost … 6th and last TONGAZO pic.twitter.com/md7DHAMxYQ – inbuu👻 (@ inbuu2) May 6, 2021