The networks are filled with memes with the ‘juggling’ of TVE commentators not to name Kosovo

The The Spanish team faced Kosovo this Wednesday for the first time in its history. However, the non-recognition of Kosovo as a sovereign state by Spain caused that in the broadcast of TVE referred to the Kosovar team as “the Kosovo federation team”.

Some dialectical juggling that did not go unnoticed on social networks, which were filled with memes and jokes about it.