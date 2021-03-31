The networks are filled with memes with the ‘juggling’ of TVE commentators not to name Kosovo

The The Spanish team faced Kosovo this Wednesday for the first time in its history. However, the non-recognition of Kosovo as a sovereign state by Spain caused that in the broadcast of TVE referred to the Kosovar team as “the Kosovo federation team”.

Some dialectical juggling that did not go unnoticed on social networks, which were filled with memes and jokes about it.

Kosovo cannot be named in today’s broadcast of the match. Kosovo is the country “not to be named”. Kosovo is Voldemort. pic.twitter.com/1r9008rjce – sʏsᴛᴇᴍ ᴏғ ᴀ ᴄʟᴏᴡɴ – ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴀʀᴍᴇɴɪᴀ (@SystemOfAClaun) March 31, 2021

We can say that the Kosovo team is unrecognizable. – SwinxySports (@SwinxySports) March 31, 2021

Juan Carlos Rivero having to talk about the rival of Spain without being able to use the forbidden word ‘Kosovo’ ⚡ pic.twitter.com/6YqNzQ9eX8 – LaLigaEnNmeros 🏠 (@laligaennumeros) March 31, 2021

I advocate calling Kosovo ‘the national team formerly known as Prince’ – Enrique Ballester (@eballester) March 31, 2021

Great match between the team of the federation of the territory of Kosovo against the team of the federation of the Spanish state. – Chimo Baeza Belda (@chimoeneas) March 31, 2021

Kosovo / the Kosovo federation team pic.twitter.com/GGH9rXiK4l – Said 🔻 (@saitoel) March 31, 2021

TVE giving the lineup of Kosovo: pic.twitter.com/ryVDRQIC1j – Sirius (@Siriusays) March 31, 2021

Hopefully “eme Kosovo point”. https://t.co/ZHl2Mh9bSh – Rafa Cabeleira (@RafaCabeleira) March 31, 2021

Former territory of Al-Andalus vs Land of Kosovo pic.twitter.com/D0Drvx1JHA – Aitor Martínez (@basmarti) March 31, 2021

Tve commentators trying not to say Kosovo #fijarzebien pic.twitter.com/Wvt7993TNU – Mrlopera_ (@Mrlopera__) March 31, 2021