The networks are filled with memes for the raffle of a store to win two plants a month for life

Giveaways on social media are becoming more and more frequent. The typical follow, tag and comment contest fill Instagram notifications with mentions. But the eagerness to get free things makes everyone participate, even in raffles that, a priori, seem strange.

Because Nescafé’s “salary for life” sounds strange to no one with which the winner -one every year- receives 2,000 euros per month for life, but if what you win for life is a couple of plantsDoesn’t that sound a bit … excessive?

Even so, many users have not hesitated to sign up for the Monstera raffle, a online store that raffles two monthly plants lifelong. “What you do with them is not our thing,” they point out in their post published this Sunday.

Only one day later and, after more than 105,000 likes, it seems that the giveaway is being a success as the comments have been filled with people tagging their contacts to have more chances to win.

But those who are not interested in the award are also benefiting, as Twitter is filling with hilarious memes to exemplify this strange contest that nobody expected and in which everyone wants to participate.