Is called Daniella Semaan, is the wife of Cesc Fábregas and has spent several weeks lighting social networks with his suggestive bikini poses during his holidays with the Spanish soccer player from Monaco. At 45, the known as the ‘Lebanese Goddess’ sweeps Instagram with his provocative photos, such as the last one he has uploaded in which he appears in bathing suits, with his back to us and lying in a hammock.

The model, Cesc and her children are on vacation in Saint Tropez. From there he has published the aforementioned photo, with which he has delighted his 2.8 million followers. A spectacular image in which it boasts curves and has quickly accumulated more than 40,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments.

A few days ago, the Lebanese also went viral and burned social networks by publishing a photo with her older daughter, María, fruit of his previous relationship with businessman Elie Taktouk. Both wore a great bikini in the beach and the similarity between them is evident. One of the first responses to the publication was precisely that of Cesc.

Daniella Semaan a featured influencer on Instagram, where she has a whopping 2.8 million followers. At 45, he maintains a spectacular figure and usually upload images showing body. In addition, it should be noted that the model has had five children, two as a result of her first relationship with Elie Taktouk and another three with Cesc Fábregas, whom she married in 2018. Both live with their family in Monaco, but after ending the season in Ligue 1 due to the coronavirus they have been on vacation for several weeks enjoying the sea and the beach.