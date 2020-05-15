Much has been said in recent days about how Roberto Leal would perform at the head of frente Pasapalabra ’, the mythical contest that returns to Antena 3 after a long stage in Telecinco. The most loyal fans of the format they awaited with great anticipation its release to see the still presenter of ración Operación Triunfo ’in front of the space after several years with Christian Gálvez at the helm. After its premiere, the networks have passed sentence.

‘Pasapalabra’ started this Wednesday on the Antena 3 screen with some of the chain’s best-known faces as guests, such as Chenoa, Manel Fuentes, Roberto Brasero, Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo. Although it is clear that all the attention was focused on the presenter after the controversy over the words of Pablo Motos in ‘El Hormiguero’. And it is that Motos became the object of criticism on social networks by questioning Leal’s Andalusian accent and asking him if he planned to hide it in his new program “So that he would be better understood.”

“I will try to articulate more and the moment the contestants understand me, that they do it perfectly because I have been working on television for 20 years, there is no problem. From there to enjoy ”, Roberto Leal answered forcefully before the words of the presenter of‘ El Hormiguero. “If Antena 3 calls you it is so you are not a doll”, he ended up adding.

Roberto Leal’s trial by fire came the day of its premiere where managed to gather more than 3,158,000 million viewers, which represents a 19.6% share of the screen. In this way, ‘Pasapalabra’ became the second most viewed option on Wednesday night behind ‘Survivors’ and his special gala on José Antonio Avilés. Social networks were also flooded with positive comments about the Andalusian and his good performance in front of the contest:

Zasca those who believed that Roberto Leal would not understand anything by reading the rosco #PasapalabraEstreno – Miguel 🇪🇸🇪🇺 (@migueldelpuce) May 13, 2020

