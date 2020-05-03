And boy does he have a few!

it’s hard to be with such an old man”(They share 39 years of difference), he has been delighting us with his talent for almost fifty years, giving us immortal film classics since the day he got into the skin of Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972). That trilogy by Francis Ford Coppola, Serpico (1973, Sidney Lumet), The price of power (1983, Brian De Palma), Frankie and Johnny (1991, Garry Marshall) and Essence of woman (1992, Martin Brest), are just some of the many productions that have remained engraved on the eternal retina of the cinephile community. And even at 80 years old, he is still working and We can currently see it in Hunters, one of the latest Amazon series. “data-reactid =” 25 “> The actor, who recently returned to being single after Meital Dohan left him claiming that” it is hard to be with such an old man “(they are 39 years apart), has been almost fifty years Delighting us with his talent, gifting us immortal film classics from the day he stepped into the shoes of Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972). That Francis Ford Coppola Trilogy, Serpico (1973, Sidney Lumet), The Price of Power (1983 , Brian De Palma), Frankie and Johnny (1991, Garry Marshall) and Essence of a woman (1992, Martin Brest), are just some of the many productions that have remained engraved on the eternal retina of the cinephile community. his 80 years, he is still working and we can currently see him in Hunters, one of the latest Amazon series.

Today Al Pacino turns 80. Here we see him in The Godfather II in the scene filmed in the Caryatids Hall of the Dominican National Palace at Batista’s year-end party. That night he would flee to Sto. Dgo. “I know it was you, Fredo”. Brilliant! @maties_tp pic.twitter.com/kAZzhRyI4d

– Eduardo Jorge Prats (@EdJorgePrats) April 25, 2020

The pacino is 80 years old and to honor him I leave you one of his many good speeches, a master class in interpretation.

Devil’s Advocate (1997) pic.twitter.com/V46ou5Fxbm

– Alchemy (@HawkMcFly) April 25, 2020

One of the characters I love the most, Arthur Kirkland in 1979’s “And Justice For All”. Thank you so much Master, Idol, Companion Path. Happy 80 YEARS TO PACINO! 🎂 👏 🎞️🎉🎊🙏🎬 pic.twitter.com/4ggr53sH6a

– Danny Al-calá 🎸 (His Satanic Majesty Mr. C) (@ DannyAlcala92) April 25, 2020

Tony Montana is trending on twitter.

The character Al Pacino (who turned 80 today) brought to life in the movie Scarface is defined by a phrase that has rebounded throughout world popular history.

SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FRIEND!

pic.twitter.com/6YYCbX3yja

– Janosik Garcia (@Janosikgarciaz) April 25, 2020

Today actor Al Pacino turns 80, starring in movies like The Godfather.

In her third installment, she provides what for me has been the best performance of her career, when she suffers the death of her daughter. Pic.twitter.com/60T68zHV8c

– Janosik Garcia (@Janosikgarciaz) April 25, 2020

Al Pacino turns 80. A friendly reminder that, if not for Martin Scorsese, Hollywood lets one of the greatest actors in film history end up advertising for Dunkin ‘Donuts in comedies by Adam Sandler. pic.twitter.com/RM501BjKwV

– Pablo Planovsky (@PabloPlanovsky) April 25, 2020

And which one do you prefer?