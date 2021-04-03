“The network is a critical element for the digital transformation in Healthcare” | Interviews | Infrastructures

Javier Jiménez, CEO of Extreme Networks Spain.

When talking about digitization, sectors such as banking or retail are often mentioned as the most advanced in this process. To what extent is the healthcare sector also immersed in this digital transformation?

The healthcare sector has started its digital transformation a long time ago. It has been a pioneer sector in the incorporation of new technologies into its operations, in all areas. Technology is producing a radical change in the way in which activity is developed in hospitals and health centers, which impacts all aspects of the organization, from user / patient care to the work of physicians and health personnel.

What factors are driving digitization processes in Spanish healthcare, both in the private and public spheres?

First of all, the need to optimize the resources allocated to Health. An example that is already common in our health system is the use of electronic medical records, which is saving many resources in repeated tests and is accessible, with the appropriate communication infrastructures, from anywhere. Thus, in scattered territories in the interior of Spain, a rural doctor can access X-rays and other tests performed on the patient in the provincial hospital, which is 100 or 200 kilometers away. Secondly, I would mention the need to offer better quality patient care, and this involves making it as easy as possible for the patient to access health services, minimizing waiting times, etc.

With the multiple systems, applications and clinical devices that the digital transformation of the sector has introduced, what role does the network play?

The healthcare sector, like so many others, has become a hyper-connected environment. All these technological initiatives have one point in common: they absolutely depend on the corporate network to be able to be implemented. The network has become the great facilitator and enabler of digital transformation, as long as it is prepared to take on all these challenges.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected these digitization processes?

The digital transformation in Health is not a consequence of the Covid-19 health crisis, but there is no doubt that it has contributed to accelerating the digitization of services. Healthcare organizations have been on the front lines of this health crisis from the outset, and have had to urgently adapt their work processes to unprecedented demand. Throughout this process, ICTs have played a very important role and the importance of new technologies to rapidly deploy health services with agility and efficiency has been highlighted.

To learn more about digital transformation in the healthcare sector, download this eBook: https://es.extremenetworks.com/resources/ebook/la-red-elemento-critico-para-la-transformacion-digital-en-sanidad/