The Nets, with everything for the NBA: sign LaMarcus Aldridge

In Brooklyn they don’t want to miss the train. Their bet is clear: they want to win the ring this year. If the investment by James Harden, to make up one of the most fearsome big-three of recent times, was already decided, his subsequent actions have been no less. They brought in Blake Griffin, cut by the Detroit Pistons, for the veteran minimum. And, now, they have repeated the operation with LaMarcus Aldridge, who this season had only played 21 games with the San Antonio Spurs. Aldridge, at 35, was one of the most sought after pieces after the transfer market closed. Along with Andre Drummond, it was the most sought-after buyout by all title contenders who needed to reinforce their inner game. Heat, who started as a favorite, the Lakers, Clippers and Nets were in their wake. In the end, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN) and Shams Charania (The Athletic), the Big Apple franchise has been chosen. At the moment, with a contract that will last until the end of this course and that allows to keep Spencer Dinwiddie’s disabled player exception (4.7 million). A great blow on the table that still allows to advance more positions in the race for the championship. At the very least, on paper: between Harden, Durant, Irving, Griffin and Aldridge himself they add 41 appearances in the All-Star game.

LaMarcus, who averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in his games this season, can make the Brooklyn paint a quantum leap. It has DeAndre Jordan as the main bulwark and a Nic Claxton that is going to more, but had been weakened after the departure of Jarrett Allen in the same mega-operation that allowed La Barba to be brought in. Versatile in interior positions (power forward or center), Aldridge underpins the team’s zone, although he is no longer a great defensive plus, at the same time that he can also contribute in the scoring (in this squad, reserved mainly for the three great riders) and in a shot of three that, as the new era demands, he has been refining (he has gone from not shooting any triple in his rookie season to 3.6 attempts the season pass with 36% accuracy). Proven experience, backed by 7 All Star and 5 All NBA appearances, who, prior to the last six seasons in San Antonio, served in the Portland Trail Blazers for nine courses. The current one was being his least ostentatious season in terms of records since he played as a rookie. In fact, the Spurs had conceded up to eight more points for every 100 possessions with him, but his ability to add was beyond any doubt within the league, as evidenced by the number and entity of the franchises that considered him.

One more in the new NBA craze

The veteran player, whose best statistical season, 2013-2014, averaged 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds, arrives in New York after not playing since last March 3. If you look a little further back, in the last two months he has only played three games. Far from being an exceptional case, it has been a very widespread modus operandi during this campaign. Blake Griffin himself also landed in the team after a long period without playing a game; and Andre Drummond, the other great piece to fit into the buyout puzzle, has been out of the Cleveland Cavaliers routine since February 14. In all cases, more or less friendly agreements with the intention of solving the future in the most thoughtful way possible. In that of Aldridge, with a termination of the contract with San Antonio in which he forgave 5.8 million dollars of the 24 that he had to receive. Now, the Nets, from second place in the Eastern Conference (31-15), receive him with open arms. Already aiming for first place, chaired by Philadelphia 76ers; but, above all, to the first ring in the history of the franchise.