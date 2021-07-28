The Nets want to use Landry Shamet to climb positions in the draft

The Brooklyn Nets fell far short of meeting expectations this season after being eliminated in the Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, eventually NBA champions. Although it is true that the course of the campaign was marked by the injuries of its main stars, the objective of the organization during the summer will be to strengthen the squad even more.

The first stop along the way will be this Thursday, the date set for the draft. The Nets have the 27 pick but will try to catch a higher pick. Thus, they would use Landry Shamet as a bargaining chip to aspire to a better positioned pick, as reported by Bleacher Report journalist Jake Fischer.

The incorporation of Shamet is a bet with little risk in case a team is willing to close an agreement. The guard will only collect $ 3.7 million during the 2021-22 season before going to restricted free agency. A fairly affordable amount for a compliant defensive player with a good outside shot.

The challenge for the Nets is to find a team willing to give up a higher pick in the draft for a player of his characteristics. The top-ranked teams will prioritize the future, while the top contenders have a very similar selection to Brooklyn’s. Perhaps the most viable option is that of the Hawks. In Atlanta they have pick 20, which they would have already considered transferring for a player capable of contributing immediately.

(Cover photo by Sarah Stier / .)