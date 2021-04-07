The Nets lose Harden for about 10 days and await the return of Durant

04/07/2021 at 4:59 AM CEST

EFE / New York

The Brooklyn nets, leaders of the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference, announced this Tuesday that will lose star guard James Harden through injury for about ten days, who continues to suffer from a right hamstring strain, but await the return of forward Kevin Durant. Durant’s absence is now equivalent to twenty-three games and doctors are confident that he can reappear this Wednesday in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Harden played just four minutes before being ruled out in Monday’s 114-112 win over the New York Knicks. He had missed the previous two games due to the same injury. Harden, one of the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) favorites, is averaging 25.2 points so far in the competition; 8.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists with the Nets.

Durant suffered an identical injury to Harden’s, a right hamstring strain suffered on February 13. The forward has played just seven games alongside point guard Kyrie Irving and Harden. Since then, the Nets have added the tall men, veteran center LaMarcus Aldridge and power forward Blake Griffin. Durant had been ruled out for just two games, but later footage revealed more severe tension. Last week he said that he had been out of the competition much longer than expected.

On Monday, before the Nets’ game against the Knicks, Durant had moved into the “everyday” phase of his hamstring rehab, including working out on the Barclays Center court. He’s played just 19 of the Nets’ 51 games this season. He was placed in the league’s Covid-19 health and safety procedures twice after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, missing a total of two weeks.

The star forward averages 29.0 points; 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the games he has played this season with the Nets. His first season after signing as a free agent in 2019 and spend all of 2020 in recovery from an operation of rupture of the right Achilles tendon that he suffered in the fifth game of the 2018-19 NBA Finals that he played with the Golden State Warriors against the Toronto Raptors.