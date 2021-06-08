The Nets, led by Durant, overwhelm the Bucks and go 2-0

06/08/2021 at 05:50 CEST

. / New York

The eaves Kevin Durant returned to lead the winning attack of the Brooklyn Nets who beat the Milwaukee Bucks with a 125-86 beating this Monday in the second game of the Eastern Conference playoff semifinal tie. The Nets, despite the absence of guard James Harden, injured, were again far superior to Bucks, with Durant contributing 32 points, six assists and four rebounds, getting their second consecutive win that left them with a perfect 2-0 record in the best-of-seven tie. Durant has scored 25 or more points in six of seven playoff games of the Nets.

The third game of the tie, which changes venues, will be played on Thursday this week in Milwaukee, where the fourth will also be played on Sunday.

Along with Durant, point guard Kyrie Irving achieved 22 points and guard Bruce Brown, replaced Harden very well with 13 points and six rebounds in another great team effort by the Nets, who came to have up to 49 points of advantage and left the Bucks 34 touchdowns below the regular season average.

As a team, the Nets finished with 52% (49-94) shooting from the field, 50% (21-42) from triples and 86% (6-7) from personnel, in addition to capturing 42 rebounds per 44% (37-84), 30% (8-27), 44% (4-9) and 44, respectively of the Bucks. The Nets broke the Bucks defense with dribbling throughout the night, preparing unanswerable shots that mostly hit the mark.

The Bucks swept their first-round series against the Miami Heat, but they need a big change when they return home to avoid being swept now. The star power forward, the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, got a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds with the Bucks, but Durant completely outplayed him in an NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) winners showdown and sat dejectedly on the Bucks bench early in the fourth quarter with the game long out of his league. scope. Forward Khris Middleton added 17 points after a slow start to the series and point guard Jrue Holiday had 13 points that also didn’t prevent the Milwaukee team’s humiliation and loss.

The Bucks, who beat the Nets twice in May in Milwaukee while Harden was out with a right hamstring injury, will attempt their first win of the series. Harden had to quit in Game 1 after 43 seconds with a strained right hamstring, but the Nets also found a way to win 115-107. The Brooklyn team hasn’t given a schedule for their comeback, though they didn’t seem too injured coming out under the board to yell at Durant after his penetration layup made it 95-65 after three periods.

Canadian Nets coach Steve Nash said he had no news about Harden or power forward Jeff Green, who missed their fifth straight game with a left plantar fascia strain.

The Nets offense began to work immediately from the beginning of the game, without giving respite to the Bucks, who held out well, but only until the middle of the first quarter, when the score reflected a difference of three points. But then the Nets’ scoring inspiration emerged with a 23-9 streak that allowed them to conclude the first 12 minutes with a 36-19 run, Durant leading by scoring 13 points, and the road to victory was open. Durant and Irving sat down to start the second, but the Nets reopened the second quarter on a 7-2 run to take the lead to 43-21 on a 3-pointer from power forward Blake Griffin. The Nets’ starting four also starred in the highlight play of the first half, cutting along the baseline to receive a pass from Brown, dive and lay a dunk, with Antetokounmpo turning his head in the final second. so the ball couldn’t crash on him.

The advantage was placed in 27 points when both teams went to rest at the Barclays Center (65-41) to the delirium of the Nets fans.

As expected, the second half continued to be a pass for the Nets after seeing how the Bucks, who in the first game had only six 3-pointers of 30 attempts, in the second made 8 of 27. Power forward PJ Tucker, the reinforcement that the Bucks got in the final stretch of the regular season with a transfer from the Houston Rockets, continued not to be a winning factor by scoring just two points and not having a leading role in the inside game. Middleton missed his first eight shots, making him 6 of 31 at that point in the series after his lousy first game. He missed his first eight 3-point attempts in the series before scoring his last two of the first half, another key to the Bucks’ losses.