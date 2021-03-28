The Nets don’t stop: LaMarcus Aldridge is here!

03/28/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

LaMarcus Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star who had signed the buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season, as reported by the ever-accurate Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Aldridge, 35, agreed to terminate the contract with the Spurs and joins a talent-laden Nets roster in his quest for the franchise’s first NBA championship.

The Miami Heat had been a strong contender for AldridgeBut he decided to accept the Nets’ offer of one of the two remaining spots on the franchise list on Saturday, according to various league sources.

Aldridge joins fellow All-Star power forward Blake griffin, who left the Pistons and decided to sign for the Brooklyn team, where the “Big 3” are already, formed by forward Kevin Durant, point guard Kyrie Irving and Harden.

The 35-year-old Aldridge is expected to play most of his minutes at the center position, where he will have a teammate again with the fellow All-Star. DeAndre Jordan, the sixth Nets player to be selected to the All-Star Game.

Precisely, the arrival of Aldridge could affect Jordan’s playing time. Power forward second year, Nic Claxton, has also been impressive on the front line recently.Aldridge hasn’t played a game since March 1Ironically, he did it against the Nets. Nine days later, the Spurs and Aldridge agreed that they would separate until a trade or purchase could end their six years with San Antonio.

The new Nets player averages 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in his 15 NBA seasons, including nine years with the Portland Trail Blazers.