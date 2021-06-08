The Nets destroy the Bucks: Antetokounmpo, against the ropes

Brooklyn nets He is the clear favorite to win the NBA this season. No doubts. Without James harden, injured in the first minute of the first game of the series against the Milwaukee bucks of a disappointing Giannis AntetokounmpoThey won again, this time beating (125-86) and have a comfortable 2-0 lead before facing the first game in Wisconsin. The game was broken from the start with a 36-19 run. The Bucks came out asleep and paid dearly for it. Tremendous the game of Steve Nash. Tremendous.

Kevin Durant He was once again, by far, the best of the duel. The Nets star finished the game with 32 points (12 of 18 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-pointers) and 6 assists in just 33 minutes of play. Kyrie irving finished with 22 units. Joe Harris and Bruce Brown finished with 13 apiece. From the bench, Mike James contributed 10 points. With him on the track, +30 for those from Brooklyn.

The series at the moment looks like it is going to end in five games. That the Bucks, regardless of whether James Harden returns or not, will be able to snatch a win from the Nets at home, and then fall in the fifth. Much difference to date, although nothing can ever be taken for granted in the best basketball league in the world.

Nothing to see here, just another 30+ point night for Kev – @ KDTrey5 – pic.twitter.com/3zrnADSqLV – Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 8, 2021

Disappointing Anteto

On the Bucks, all wrong. From the approach of a Mike Budenholzer who is still unable to pose as he should a playoff tie (there are already many disappointing in front of the Hawks and the Bucks), to the stars of the Wisconsin team. Anteto, finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds (0 of 3 in triples and 2 of 7 from the peronal). Just 15 shots. Intrascendent. Mal Khris Middleton (17 points and 7 of 20 in field goals) and Jrue Holiday (10 units and 3 assists). Much must improve if they want to have any chance of beating the Nets.