He has 412,000 followers on Instagram, his name is Eleonora Incardona and in Spain it is unknown. Not so in Italy, where it revolutionizes social networks every time you upload a risqué selfie of the ones you usually publish from your account. This young woman is a golf lover and amateur golfer, although on the other hand she is enterprising and has several projects at present. Also, curiously it is sister-in-law of Diletta Leotta, the most famous sports journalist in Italy.

And it is that Eleonora Incardona is the current couple of Mirko Manola, cosmetic surgeon brother of the beautiful Sicilian presenter. They have different last names because Mirko was born from a relationship that Ofelia, Leotta’s mother, had before meeting her father.

More than for their passion, golf, the nets burn for the suggestive and provocative photos that Eleonora posts on Instagram, where every time something goes up thousands of ‘likes’ and interactions come to him. They are usually selfies in which she appears very light in clothes, low-cut, doing sports, walking her dog …

On his Instagram profile there is also a place for his hobby, golf, but most of the images are showing off curves and figure. The influencer, who lives in Milan with her fiancé, has a watch brand and is a true star in Italy, where she has gained a lot of fame with her posed on the networks. Eleonora, a native of Ragusa, graduated in law in Catania, with the dream of becoming a magistrate, but for now she leads a very different life …