Shortly before this humanitarian and health crisis shook the world, and even though the NBA could play its games without apparent risk, the Brooklyn nets they fired surprise Kenny Atkinson, the coach with whom they had returned to the playoffs and who helped them out of the bottom of the table.

With Jacques Vaughn as interim but with the season temporarily suspended and no apparent resumption date, logic would indicate that the franchise would be starting to chat with some candidates to succeed Atkinson. However, according to Sean Marks, the GM, that is not happening.

“We are not trying to contact anyone right now. That would be totally unfair to the current group, ”said Marks, who also confirmed that the four players who had tested positive for coronavirus had gotten rid of their symptoms. It is worth clarifying that in this time, names like Tyronn Lue, Stan Van Gundy and Jason Kidd have been linked to the New York franchise.

Sean Marks says the Nets are not currently reaching out to head coach candidates for next season and beyond. “That would completely not be fair to our group.”

