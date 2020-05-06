The one on Monday was surely one of the least-cooked shows in the history of Masterchef. The format, which is getting more and more controversial and less into the kitchen, hit the ceiling in bad taste with the dish presented by one of its contestants, Saray, who literally presented a partridge without plucking on a plate.

The contestant, controversial since the beginning of the contest, kept raising the tone of her answer to the judges and presenters until she exploded in this test, which caused her to be expelled immediately with harsh words from Jordi Cruz, who came to apologize to the public for having allowed such a contestant to reach the final phase.

“It gives me a lot of shame. And with hair and everything. I can’t. But what are you telling me? Neither dead, nor dead,” exclaimed the Andalusian when she discovered the ingredient. Finally, what he decided was to make the bird a “little bed” of sauce, comb its feathers with a knife, decorate it with several cherry tomatoes and baptize his final work with the name “dead bird on top of a plate,” Saray said while preparing proposal’.

“I’m going to be frank with you,” Jordi Cruz told him when he saw what he had done, “I haven’t seen what you have done, but that you disrespect me, your colleagues, the program and the 28,000 people who have come forward casting … Obviously, it can’t be done. “

This seems to me a shame and a lack of respect for all the people who dedicate themselves to cooking.

And this person is a social educator? Saray has not known education in his life #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/70L12zZ3AY – Peter Juan (@JJuaen) May 4, 2020

The dish, in very bad taste if possible even for the partridge itself, has generated a wave of outrage on Twitter, which however has also given way to memes. Many of them remembering old Masterchef landmarks such as the famous one, ‘León come gamba’.

Saray was expelled and later in networks she has asked for forgiveness for her behavior.