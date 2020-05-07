The Netherlands Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, ruled out this Thursday allowing football games with a public presence in the stands before a coronavirus vaccine is discovered.

“No one knows how long this will take. We hope soon, of course, but the realistic thing is to think that (there will be a vaccine) within a year or even later & rdquor ;, he said Jonge’s in a letter sent to Parliament.

The minister made this mention in the section on “Mass events & rdquor;, which includes parties in large stadiums with an audience and music festivals, and said that his return will be “the last step & rdquor; of the de-escalation in Netherlands.

Soccer, September 1

The first Minister Mark Rutte He confirmed this Wednesday at a press conference that professional football may resume from September 1, as long as the matches are played behind closed doors.

The 2020/21 season will start one month late, as the Eredivisie usually starts in early August, so the Royal Netherlands Football Federation is obliged to adjust the calendar and, among other possibilities, it is considered that there are matches during the Christmas holidays.

The highest body of Dutch football suspended the 2019/20 season with eight days to go, declared the championship void and canceled the promotions and descents.

This decision has been brought to court by the Cambuur and the From Graafschap, the two teams that headed the second division, and this Friday there will be an oral hearing on it.

