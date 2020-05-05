Holland is going to review its darker past. The center-left government has given the green light this Friday to open a “large-scale” investigation into the violence unleashed during the decolonization of present-day Indonesia (1945-1949), however painful it may be. About 100,000 Indonesians and around 5,000 Dutch soldiers died in that period, and since then there have been many voices criticizing the behavior of the Dutch army and its possible crimes against humanity.

“We should not be afraid to look in the mirror of the past, even if what happened in Indonesia is a black page in our history,” said Bert Koenders, Dutch Foreign Minister.

The Executive will defray the study, which will also address the political responsibility of what happened, and for which the archives of the Institute for the study of War, Holocaust and Genocide, and those of Military History and Ethnology will be opened. The experts’ work will consist of analyzing the excesses committed by both parties. In the Dutch case, above all, the burning of villages and the summary executions and torture of the last moments. In Indonesian, it refers to those perpetrated during the power vacuum created after World War II, between August 1945 and December 1946. Called the Bersiap Period, with Japanese troops fighting in retreat, and before the British military relented the passage to the Dutch until final independence, there was an internal revolution.

More than 20,000 Indo European civilians were killed by Indonesian independence guerrillas. Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister, and a graduate in History, recalled that decolonization was already investigated in the 1960s, “but now we have many more sources, and therefore more data.” In his own family it is an inescapable matter: his father ran a company in Indonesia, and his first wife died in a Japanese concentration camp. The second is the mother of the politician. “In my house that time is very present and I have grown up hearing about it. It is even more relevant than World War II, for us, “he said.

The recently announced study comes after the historian Rémy Limpach (Swiss-Dutch) published last September a doctoral thesis on decolonization in which he stated that “the violence of the special units of the Dutch troops was applied structurally and systematically , not incidental ”. Liesbeth Zegveld, the country’s greatest human rights expert, added that in these cases, “you have to persist, proceed and investigate, because most of the affected Indonesians have died, and those who remain will only be able to close this chapter of their lives with such a gesture. ”

