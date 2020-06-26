The Netherlands will help KLM with 3.4 billion euros in the face of the pandemic. . / Toussaint Kluiters / Archive

The Hague, Jun 26 . .- The Dutch State will deliver a package of 3,400 million euros, by way of state loans and commercial guarantees, to the national airline KLM to face the losses caused by flight cancellations during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press conference this Friday, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra explained that the aid will be 1 billion euros in state loans and 2.4 billion in the form of commercial guarantees, although he did not rule out the provision of more financial support if this first package « is not enough » because the « impact of the crisis on aviation is worse than originally thought ».

The aid will be delivered with « conditions »: the airline will have to reduce its expenses by 15%, as well as forgo the delivery of bonuses to its managers, reduce the salaries of the highest positions in the company, stop paying dividends to its shareholders and make an « active contribution » to the fight for sustainability.

In addition, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport will have to reduce its night flights by 20% to reduce inconvenience to nearby residents, which will mean moving from the current 32,000 flights per year to no more than 25,000, a significant reduction to which KLM You will have to make a substantial contribution by being the leading company operating at this airfield.

Dutch Infrastructure Minister Cora Van Nieuwenhuizen stressed that it is « important to support KLM » because this company is considered « essential » to the Dutch economy and to maintaining the Dutch « business climate ».

At the end of April, the Dutch Government had confirmed its willingness to deliver between 2,000 and 4,000 million euros in the form of guarantees and loans to this airline, in response to a similar decision by the French Executive, which offered the sister company, Air France , a package of 7,000 million euros in aid against the pandemic.

To verify the effect of the agreements between the state and KLM airline, the Dutch government has assigned a « state agent » to supervise the use of the aid package money and compliance with the requirements.