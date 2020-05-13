05/13/2020 at 21:03

CEST

EFE

The Netherlands Minister for Healthcare, Welfare and Sports, Martin van Rijn, opened the door on Wednesday to the possibility that the next season of the Eredivisie will begin before September 1.

“If it were possible to do it before (September) under certain conditions, then we will have to study it,” the president told NOS public television after telematically meeting with the Royal Netherlands Football Federation.

“It depends on under what conditions it can be done. That is precisely what I have asked the federation to do is plan so that we can evaluate what is possible and what is not & rdquor; Van rijn.

“If the federation comes up with a plan, it will be sent to the Outbreak Management Team,” he added, referring to experts who advise the government on the de-escalation process.

The first Minister Mark Rutte announced three weeks ago the ban on professional football until September 1 to stop the spread of the coronavirus, leading to the cancellation of the 2019/20 season of the Eredivisie.

The federation later declared the title void and used the leaderboard to designate which teams were awarded the spots for European competitions.

Rute’s announcement initially led to the next season starting a month later than usual, as it usually starts in early August, but the minister’s words Van rijn They give hope that the Dutch league will return in the middle of the summer.

The meetings would be disputed in almost all probability behind closed doors, since the Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge has ruled out public presence in the stands before a coronavirus vaccine is discovered.

.