The Netherlands stops vaccination with AstraZeneca for children under 60 after the death of a vaccinated woman

The Dutch Government decided this Friday that those under 60 will no longer receive the covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in the coming days, waiting for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to conclude its investigation on cases of blood clotting detected after vaccination.

In a letter sent to the Dutch Parliament, the acting Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, explained that this decision is motivated for possible blood clotting problems that could be related to vaccination with AstraZeneca, a possible side effect that is being investigated by the EMA’s safety committee (PRAC).

“The crucial question remains whether these are post-vaccination or pre-vaccination complaints. I think it is very important that Dutch cases are also properly investigated. We must err on the side of caution. It is prudent to hit the pause button as a precaution.” said De Jonge, who stressed that “There can be no question about the safety of vaccines” used in the Netherlands.

This decision could paralyze some 10,000 appointments already set for injections with AstraZeneca, according to the Dutch agency ANP, although risk groups under 60 will continue to receive Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Five cases of thrombosis

The center that monitors the side effects of drugs (Lareb) reported today that it has received five reports of women between the ages of 25 and 65 who developed combination thrombosis with a reduced number of platelets, one of them has died after developing an extensive pulmonary embolism within 10 days of vaccination with AstraZeneca.

Netherlands has injected about 400,000 doses to date of the vaccine from this pharmaceutical company.

A possible connection is still being investigated

Yet there is no clear evidence of the association of this death and the cases of thrombosis with vaccination, a connection that is being investigated, and it is expected to obtain a little more clarity around next Wednesday, since the PRAC plans to meet between April 6 and 9 to study the analyzes and the research carried out these weeks.

The EMA has repeatedly reiterated that you still don’t see a direct link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and thromboembolism cases, although it does not rule out this possibility, and still considers that the benefits it brings in its vaccination against covid-19, a disease that carries a risk of hospitalization and death, outweighs any possible side effect.

Germany decided last Wednesday to vaccinate only people over 60 with AstraZeneca due to the risk that thromboembolisms are actually a side effect of vaccination in younger people, while Canada has put that limit at 55 years.