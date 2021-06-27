The Netherlands seeks to present its candidacy for the title to the Czech Republic

06/26/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Isaac fandos

The selection top scorer of the tournament against which he has one of the fittest forwards of the competition. Or what is the same: Netherlands against Czech Republic of the inspired Patrick Schick.

The Netherlands face the tie under pressure from reach the quarterfinals 13 years later having achieved it for the last time. They do not access this instance of the competition from the Euro 2008. Then, they gave us a beautiful meeting, in which they fell into the extension, before the remembered Andréi Arshavin’s Russia.

To achieve this, they must overcome a Czech Republic which has left very good feelings in the group stage, although it was finally classified as third of group.

Line of five

If for something the ‘oranje’ of Frank de Boer, substitute for the current Barça coach Ronald Koeman, has been for his uncompromising defense of the line five. Despite being highly criticized before the start of the tournament, the hat-trick of victories in the group stage the storm seems to have subsided.

The trio of centrals formed by By Vrij, on the right, By Ligt, in the center, and Blind, on the left, provides you solidity and departure of the ball to the ‘oranje’. In the rival area, the arrivals from Wijnaldum and De Jong, added to memphis talent, they always suppose danger.

Dream big

Few counted on which Czech Republic could go to the second round, but here Jaroslav Silhavy’s selection has been planted. In part, they have succeeded thanks to good work from the Bayer Leverkusen tip, Patrik schick. He is one of the top gunners of the tournament, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, and scored what is possibly the best goal of the championship, with a shot from the center of the field against Scotland.

For the match against the Netherlands, Silhavy will not be able to count on the left back Jan Boril. Yes we can enjoy West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek, one of the most important pieces in the Czech system.

Probable lineups:

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Van Aanholt, Blind, De Vrij, De Ligt, Dumfries; De Roon, F. De Jong, Weghorst; Wijnaldum, and Memphis Depay.

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderavek; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia)

Stadium: Puskás Aréna (Budapest)

Hour: 18:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

– Incidents: The captain of the Netherlands, Georginio Wijnaldum, will wear a rainbow bracelet in support of LGTBI rights after the controversial law passed in Hungary that prohibits talking to minors in schools about homosexuality.