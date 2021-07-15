The Netherlands removes the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands from its list of safe areas

Valencian beach. (Photo: .)

The Dutch Government has decided this Thursday to remove the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands from its list of safe regions, so it advises against tourist trips to all its citizens, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, and again requires a negative test to return from those areas to the unvaccinated.

The decision comes into force this Friday, so that the entire Spanish territory, including the islands, in addition to Cyprus and the mainland of Portugal, will become orange as of tomorrow, Friday, which indicates a recommendation to only make trips essential to Spain.

This color also leaves the islands out of the list of safe areas to which tourist trips are allowed, which means that all those who travel to the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands, as is the case with the peninsula, need a complete vaccination certificate less 14 days or recovery from covid-19.

The announcement comes after Germany also declared Spain a risk zone last Friday within the framework of an increase in the incidence rate in the national territory.

The German Foreign Ministry detailed that the list of simple risk areas includes areas with “higher risk of infection” by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Together with Spain, Bahrain, Ireland and Trinidad and Tobago have been added.

