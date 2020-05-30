The Netherlands is ready to begin testing all citizens who require it, including those with mild symptoms, on a day that will also reopen museums, restaurants and terraces, with strict sanitary protocols, to detect the coronavirus on Monday.

Anyone who has a minimal symptom suspected of being Covid-19 can undergo a diagnostic test using PCR, free of charge and without the need for a prior check-up at the GP, although always “voluntarily” and on the basis of to a self-evaluation of the symptoms, according to the Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge.

The patient will have to make an appointment in the municipality of residence, which will be given immediately, calling directly by phone to a special number that the Dutch Government will enable and announce this Monday morning. The result of the test, both negative and positive, is communicated to the patient in a maximum of 48 hours.

The minister urged citizens to be tested to detect as many cases as possible and allow health authorities to “control the virus”, although he stressed that this “is not an obligation” for patients and is based on the will of people helping to have cases controlled.

This option is only available to citizens with mild or medium symptoms (cough, flu, fever, and loss of smell or taste), who do not require hospital admission.

People who have more serious complaints or who belong to a risk group should go directly to their doctor who will test them and prescribe the corresponding treatment.

In case of obtaining a positive result, the patient will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at home, a council to which the people with whom he lives and those with whom he has been in contact are also subject.

This is a radical change of strategy on the part of the Dutch Government, which until now only tested SARS-CoV-2 at risk groups, health workers, security forces, primary and child teachers, contact professionals (hairdressers, beauticians, instructors, caregivers) and drivers of public transport.

The start of this test campaign to detect the coronavirus also coincides with the reopening of several entertainment venues, subject to very strict hygiene conditions.

Restaurants and cafeterias may admit a maximum of 30 people (excluding staff), provided that a distance of 1.5 meters can be maintained, with reservation and prior telephone verification with the client regarding their state of health.

The terraces also reopen on June 1, coinciding with a Pentecost holiday and in which the weather forecast announces temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius, so a lot of influx is expected in the streets.

The Government has chosen not to require a maximum capacity from the terraces, but customers will have to sit at a table and be separated by 1.5 meters, except those who reside together.

Many consumers will have to get used to this new reality, in which it is no longer possible to come and sit on a terrace: some locals impose the payment of a euro to make the reservation through an application, which includes securing a place and a time frame, which will also help the owners to respect the maximum number of clients.

In this phase of the de-escalation, with a relaxation of the measures applied since mid-March to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it will also be allowed to open to movie theaters, theaters and concerts, with conditions similar to the catering industry, when as will museums and public monuments.

This Monday also introduces the compulsory use of non-medical masks on public transport for those over 13 years of age, and, although the violation of the rule entails a fine of 95 euros, its use is left to “social responsibility” and systematic and active surveillance by the authorities is not expected.