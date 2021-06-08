The Netherlands loses one of its figures for Euro 2020

Donny van de Beek, Manchester United Donny van de Beek and summoned by the Netherlands for the Eurocup, he will miss the continental tournament “due to injury,” the Netherlands Football Federation announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Coach Frank de Boer will not call another player to replace him, so the Dutch team will go to the European Championship with 25 players.

Also read: Liga MX: Héctor Moreno’s first words as a reinforcement of Rayados (VIDEO)

The highest football body in the Netherlands did not specify what type of injury the Manchester United player suffers. In yesterday’s training, Van de Beek and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt did not train with the rest of the group due to discomfort.

Van de Beek’s call-up for the European Championship had sparked criticism in the Netherlands due to the few minutes he has played this season with his club.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul boasts its tremendous Closing 2021 with “dedication” to the detractors

The Netherlands kicks off the European Championship on June 13 against Ukraine in a match corresponding to group C, which also includes Austria and North Macedonia.