The Netherlands approves limiting rent increases to 1%

The Netherlands have approved a law that limits to 1% (plus inflation) the rise of rental price in the free market for the next three years, for incomes of more than 750 euros per month, explains the Social Democrat Henk Nijboer, author of the regulation, which last Tuesday obtained the support of the Senate.

Although the law was already necessary before the pandemic, since private rental prices have skyrocketed for years, the coronavirus has made it indispensable for protect tenants against big rises, especially those who have lost all or part of their income due to covid.

“The private sector is not regulated in the Netherlands. The owner can ask for 100 or 300 euros more per month from the tenants. There was no regulation, and my bill regulates these increases in inflation plus a maximum 1% “, explains Bijboer, after obtaining the support of Parliament on February 9 and the Senate this week, waiting for the Government in office to adopt it “soon.”

The Social Democrat (PvdA) presented the bill last June, months after declaring the pandemic before the possible difficulties that many would have to pay their rent if it increased at the current rate. With the exception of the far-right Forum for Democracy (FvD) and GO, all senators gave their support to the project.

The new regulation will be in force for the next three years and will affect rents above 750 euros per month, which will benefit some 560,000 Dutch households. Last year, in the middle of a health emergency faced rent increases 87,000 tenants, which will now be protected by the new legislation.

They may also go to the Rental Committee (Huurcommissie), a government body that resolves the differences between tenants and owners.

Bijboer emphasizes that the tenants of the private sector affected by the new norm will now be able to go to this committee if the price increase “is too high” to make an assessment, and if the complainant is right, they can get the extra money you have paid. “This is regulated, it is included in the law and everyone has to act accordingly,” he says.

This law only affects monthly contract rents, and not to vacation rentals with platforms such as Airbnb, a problem to which the Government seeks a solution with a bill that it wants to regulate with licenses and a limit of days to avoid abuses.