The Netherlands announces the partial return of the public

04/06/2021

On at 22:54 CEST

EFE

The government of the Netherlands announced on Tuesday the partial return of the public to dozens of sporting events in April, including the matches of the 30th day of the Eredivisie football, as long as the attendees present a negative test for covid-19.

These sporting events are part of a pilot test initiated by the Dutch executive to assess the turn of the spectators to mass events, such as music festivals or conferences, and the reopening of museums and amusement parks.

The first sporting event in which spectators will be allowed to enter, after presenting a negative test, will be next April 10 in Utrecht, in a squash match that 575 people will be able to attend.

The final of the Soccer Cup between Ajax and Vitesse, scheduled for April 18 in Rotterdam, will be played without spectators, but both clubs will be able to receive an audience in their respective stadiums to witness the match through giant screens.

The Johan Cruyff Arena will be able to host up to 5,000 Ajax fans, while the Gelredome in Arnhem, the Vitesse stadium, will have a limit of 3,000 people.

During matchday 30 of the Eredivisie, which will be played between April 23 and 25, the clubs will be able to receive between 2,000 and 7,500 spectators, depending on the capacity of the stadiums.

The director of the Royal Netherlands Football Association, Eric Gudde, welcomed the Government’s announcement and said in a statement that “for the first time we have spectators in the stands at all matches during a full day”.

On March 27, 5,000 spectators were present in the Netherlands-Latvia qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in a test to study the possibility of admitting the public in the stands during the next European Championship.